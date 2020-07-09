All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
5805 Country Valley Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 6:58 PM

5805 Country Valley Lane

5805 Country Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5805 Country Valley Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Remington Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with formal living & dining. Split bedrooms, privacy fenced back yard, woodburning fireplace, full size fridge included but not warrantied, large laundry room off kitchen with pantry, walk in closets & separate tub & shower in master bath. No pets per owner. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1475.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 Country Valley Lane have any available units?
5805 Country Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5805 Country Valley Lane have?
Some of 5805 Country Valley Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 Country Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5805 Country Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 Country Valley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5805 Country Valley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5805 Country Valley Lane offer parking?
No, 5805 Country Valley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5805 Country Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5805 Country Valley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 Country Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 5805 Country Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5805 Country Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 5805 Country Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 Country Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5805 Country Valley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

