5805 Country Valley Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with formal living & dining. Split bedrooms, privacy fenced back yard, woodburning fireplace, full size fridge included but not warrantied, large laundry room off kitchen with pantry, walk in closets & separate tub & shower in master bath. No pets per owner. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1475.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.