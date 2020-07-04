All apartments in Fort Worth
5749 Diamond Valley Drive

5749 Diamond Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5749 Diamond Valley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
fire pit
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home! This incredible house features 4 bedrooms, an office, 2 bathrooms, spacious living room and a 2 car garage. It looks like a model home that belongs in a magazine with all the designer paint colors and upgrades done throughout. From the curb appeal with stone elevation, to the custom light fixtures, gorgeous granite in the kitchen along with custom cabinets, laundry room with built in cabinets, countertop and backsplash. Outside has a great size backyard with patio. Enjoy all the amenities the HOA has to offer including park, pool, playground, fire pit, community garden, boat dock and more! THIS IS A MUST SEE. PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS OTHER FEES MAY APPLY. Looking for 18 month lease MINIMUM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5749 Diamond Valley Drive have any available units?
5749 Diamond Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5749 Diamond Valley Drive have?
Some of 5749 Diamond Valley Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5749 Diamond Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5749 Diamond Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5749 Diamond Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5749 Diamond Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5749 Diamond Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5749 Diamond Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 5749 Diamond Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5749 Diamond Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5749 Diamond Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5749 Diamond Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 5749 Diamond Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5749 Diamond Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5749 Diamond Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5749 Diamond Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

