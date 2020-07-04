5749 Diamond Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities community garden fire pit on-site laundry playground pool garage pet friendly

Welcome home! This incredible house features 4 bedrooms, an office, 2 bathrooms, spacious living room and a 2 car garage. It looks like a model home that belongs in a magazine with all the designer paint colors and upgrades done throughout. From the curb appeal with stone elevation, to the custom light fixtures, gorgeous granite in the kitchen along with custom cabinets, laundry room with built in cabinets, countertop and backsplash. Outside has a great size backyard with patio. Enjoy all the amenities the HOA has to offer including park, pool, playground, fire pit, community garden, boat dock and more! THIS IS A MUST SEE. PETS ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS OTHER FEES MAY APPLY. Looking for 18 month lease MINIMUM