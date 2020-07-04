All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5705 Valley Stream Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5705 Valley Stream Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5705 Valley Stream Way

5705 Valley Stream Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5705 Valley Stream Way, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Valley Brook

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bedroom home in the Valley Brook subdivision features a large open concept living, dining area and kitchen. There is high end laminate wood flooring throughout the living room and hallways. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, stone tile backsplash and island with breakfast bar. The master bedroom is roomy, has a walk in closet and attached bathroom. The guest bedrooms and bathroom are split from the master for privacy and are roomy. The home features a large laundry room and pantry off the kitchen and the backyard features an uncovered patio and plenty of room for entertaining. The home is close to shopping and schools in the Keller ISD. 1 Pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller, $500 pet deposit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5705 Valley Stream Way have any available units?
5705 Valley Stream Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5705 Valley Stream Way have?
Some of 5705 Valley Stream Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5705 Valley Stream Way currently offering any rent specials?
5705 Valley Stream Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5705 Valley Stream Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5705 Valley Stream Way is pet friendly.
Does 5705 Valley Stream Way offer parking?
No, 5705 Valley Stream Way does not offer parking.
Does 5705 Valley Stream Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5705 Valley Stream Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5705 Valley Stream Way have a pool?
No, 5705 Valley Stream Way does not have a pool.
Does 5705 Valley Stream Way have accessible units?
No, 5705 Valley Stream Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5705 Valley Stream Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5705 Valley Stream Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Villa Lago
8201 Boat Club Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University