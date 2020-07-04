5705 Valley Stream Way

Amenities

This spacious 3 bedroom home in the Valley Brook subdivision features a large open concept living, dining area and kitchen. There is high end laminate wood flooring throughout the living room and hallways. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, stone tile backsplash and island with breakfast bar. The master bedroom is roomy, has a walk in closet and attached bathroom. The guest bedrooms and bathroom are split from the master for privacy and are roomy. The home features a large laundry room and pantry off the kitchen and the backyard features an uncovered patio and plenty of room for entertaining. The home is close to shopping and schools in the Keller ISD. 1 Pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller, $500 pet deposit.

