Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Updated home in Wedgewood that is close to shopping, restaurants, schools, TCU, and I-20. This home has been upgraded with double pane windows throughout and remodeled bathrooms. Master has a full body sprayer in the shower. Large back yard ready for relaxing or a BBQ on the weekend.