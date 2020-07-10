5641 Fursman Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Dazzling property with 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, 2 living rooms, 1 formal dinning, game room, back fenced patio with pergola! You walk into first spacious living room, to the left hallway you will find 3 guest bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Hallway to the right is formal dinning room, big kitchen with plenty of space cabinets, 2 living room, with game room access and master bedroom with walk in closet! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=wOd0BhFcdF&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com