All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5641 Fursman Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5641 Fursman Ave
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:07 PM

5641 Fursman Ave

5641 Fursman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5641 Fursman Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Dazzling property with 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, 2 living rooms, 1 formal dinning, game room, back fenced patio with pergola! You walk into first spacious living room, to the left hallway you will find 3 guest bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Hallway to the right is formal dinning room, big kitchen with plenty of space cabinets, 2 living room, with game room access and master bedroom with walk in closet! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=wOd0BhFcdF&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5641 Fursman Ave have any available units?
5641 Fursman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5641 Fursman Ave have?
Some of 5641 Fursman Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5641 Fursman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5641 Fursman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5641 Fursman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5641 Fursman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5641 Fursman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5641 Fursman Ave offers parking.
Does 5641 Fursman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5641 Fursman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5641 Fursman Ave have a pool?
No, 5641 Fursman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5641 Fursman Ave have accessible units?
No, 5641 Fursman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5641 Fursman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5641 Fursman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76115

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University