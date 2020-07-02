All apartments in Fort Worth
5632 Wonder Drive

Location

5632 Wonder Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Middle

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this cute one-story home located in Fort Worth featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with a fireplace. Bright kitchen with updated appliances. 3 bedroom 2 baths. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized backyard with covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5632 Wonder Drive have any available units?
5632 Wonder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5632 Wonder Drive have?
Some of 5632 Wonder Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5632 Wonder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5632 Wonder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5632 Wonder Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5632 Wonder Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5632 Wonder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5632 Wonder Drive offers parking.
Does 5632 Wonder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5632 Wonder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5632 Wonder Drive have a pool?
No, 5632 Wonder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5632 Wonder Drive have accessible units?
No, 5632 Wonder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5632 Wonder Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5632 Wonder Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

