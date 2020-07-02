5632 Wonder Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this cute one-story home located in Fort Worth featuring an open concept living and entertainment space with a fireplace. Bright kitchen with updated appliances. 3 bedroom 2 baths. Home boasts stunning laminate wood flooring with plush carpet in the bedrooms. Entertain in the oversized backyard with covered patio to relax under. Come view this lovely home today!