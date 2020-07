Amenities

Nicely updated 3 bedroom coming soon. This home is located near Rosedale and 820 in the river district. https://www.riverdistrictfw.com/ The well laid out kitchen with granite countertops has a separate eating area. This home features two large bathrooms, laundry room and a large fenced backyard.