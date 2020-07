Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely and well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom one-story home in established Marine Creek Hills subdivision in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. Recent updates include a new HVAC in 2019, garage door and opener in 2016, water heater in 2015, and windows in 2014. Nice laminate flooring that looks like wood throughout the main living spaces. You don't want to miss this one!