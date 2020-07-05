All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:31 PM

5605 Blackmon Court

5605 Blackmon Court · No Longer Available
Location

5605 Blackmon Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Parkway Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This beautiful 3/2/1 is conveniently located on a culdesac in Keller ISD close to shopping, entertainment, and schools. Features new two tone greige paint throughout as well as new woodlike plank flooring in the living room. With a wood burning fireplace and open concept, the living room is perfect for entertaining and will accommodate even oversized furniture. Brand new upgraded carpeting in all three bedrooms. Wider door frames and walk in tub make this property wheel chair accessible. Master bathroom features personal sized hot tub complete with light, air, and water therapies. Can still be used as a traditional shower. New exterior AC unit for maximum cooling and energy efficiency! Fenced backyard and attached 1 car garage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5605 Blackmon Court have any available units?
5605 Blackmon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5605 Blackmon Court have?
Some of 5605 Blackmon Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5605 Blackmon Court currently offering any rent specials?
5605 Blackmon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5605 Blackmon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5605 Blackmon Court is pet friendly.
Does 5605 Blackmon Court offer parking?
Yes, 5605 Blackmon Court offers parking.
Does 5605 Blackmon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5605 Blackmon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5605 Blackmon Court have a pool?
No, 5605 Blackmon Court does not have a pool.
Does 5605 Blackmon Court have accessible units?
Yes, 5605 Blackmon Court has accessible units.
Does 5605 Blackmon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5605 Blackmon Court does not have units with dishwashers.

