5605 Blackmon Court

This beautiful 3/2/1 is conveniently located on a culdesac in Keller ISD close to shopping, entertainment, and schools. Features new two tone greige paint throughout as well as new woodlike plank flooring in the living room. With a wood burning fireplace and open concept, the living room is perfect for entertaining and will accommodate even oversized furniture. Brand new upgraded carpeting in all three bedrooms. Wider door frames and walk in tub make this property wheel chair accessible. Master bathroom features personal sized hot tub complete with light, air, and water therapies. Can still be used as a traditional shower. New exterior AC unit for maximum cooling and energy efficiency! Fenced backyard and attached 1 car garage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.