All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5556 Ventura Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5556 Ventura Street
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:22 PM

5556 Ventura Street

5556 Ventura Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5556 Ventura Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Vineyards At Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stained Concrete Floors throughout the Home with Exception of carpeted Bedrooms. Spacious Living Room w Corner Fireplace, Open to Dining & Kitchen. Kitchen Features a Stainless Steele REFRIGERATOR, lots of Storage, Cabinets & Counter Space, a Joy to Work In! Spacious Master Bdrm w Great Walk In Closet. Master Bath has Dual Sinks, Sep Shower & Garden Tub. Enjoy Unwinding w a Long Soak, Candles & Beverage. Nice size Backyard w a Large Open Patio, Landscaping, Shade Tree & a View of the Greenbelt & Trees. Neighborhood features sidewalks & Property is not on a Major Thoroughfare in the Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5556 Ventura Street have any available units?
5556 Ventura Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5556 Ventura Street have?
Some of 5556 Ventura Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5556 Ventura Street currently offering any rent specials?
5556 Ventura Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5556 Ventura Street pet-friendly?
No, 5556 Ventura Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5556 Ventura Street offer parking?
Yes, 5556 Ventura Street offers parking.
Does 5556 Ventura Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5556 Ventura Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5556 Ventura Street have a pool?
No, 5556 Ventura Street does not have a pool.
Does 5556 Ventura Street have accessible units?
No, 5556 Ventura Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5556 Ventura Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5556 Ventura Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University