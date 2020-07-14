All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:55 AM

5528 Fletcher Avenue

5528 Fletcher Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5528 Fletcher Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Impeccably kept 2018 open concept Charmer has everything you expect and MORE in a new home, without all the hassles of brand new construction. Oversized covered front porch welcomes you. Gorgeous wood laminate in entryway extends through 20x14 living area. Easily entertain guests while preparing meals in your kitchen featuring granite counters, lots of cabinetry, walk-in pantry and SS appliances. Master boasts spacious bath with walk-in closet amply sized for two! High-end finishes throughout! The competition pales in comparison. Samsung side-by-side fridge and Samsung washer & dryer included. Super convenient & centrally located in the heart of West Fort Worth in an Up-and-Coming neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5528 Fletcher Avenue have any available units?
5528 Fletcher Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5528 Fletcher Avenue have?
Some of 5528 Fletcher Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5528 Fletcher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5528 Fletcher Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5528 Fletcher Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5528 Fletcher Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5528 Fletcher Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5528 Fletcher Avenue offers parking.
Does 5528 Fletcher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5528 Fletcher Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5528 Fletcher Avenue have a pool?
No, 5528 Fletcher Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5528 Fletcher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5528 Fletcher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5528 Fletcher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5528 Fletcher Avenue has units with dishwashers.
