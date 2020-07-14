5528 Fletcher Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Impeccably kept 2018 open concept Charmer has everything you expect and MORE in a new home, without all the hassles of brand new construction. Oversized covered front porch welcomes you. Gorgeous wood laminate in entryway extends through 20x14 living area. Easily entertain guests while preparing meals in your kitchen featuring granite counters, lots of cabinetry, walk-in pantry and SS appliances. Master boasts spacious bath with walk-in closet amply sized for two! High-end finishes throughout! The competition pales in comparison. Samsung side-by-side fridge and Samsung washer & dryer included. Super convenient & centrally located in the heart of West Fort Worth in an Up-and-Coming neighborhood!