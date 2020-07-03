5524 Shiver Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244 The Vineyards At Heritage
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bedroom home in desirable Keller ISD! All new paint throughout. Formal dining room. Family room with fireplace open to large eat in kitchen with walk in pantry. Master bedroom on 1st floor. Upstairs has a large open living area with three additional spacious bedrooms and full bath. Ready for immediate move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
