5524 Shiver Road

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4 bedroom home in desirable Keller ISD! All new paint throughout. Formal dining room. Family room with fireplace open to large eat in kitchen with walk in pantry. Master bedroom on 1st floor. Upstairs has a large open living area with three additional spacious bedrooms and full bath. Ready for immediate move in!