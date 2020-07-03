All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5524 Shiver Road

5524 Shiver Road · No Longer Available
Location

5524 Shiver Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Vineyards At Heritage

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom home in desirable Keller ISD! All new paint throughout. Formal dining room. Family room with fireplace open to large eat in kitchen with walk in pantry. Master bedroom on 1st floor. Upstairs has a large open living area with three additional spacious bedrooms and full bath. Ready for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5524 Shiver Road have any available units?
5524 Shiver Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5524 Shiver Road have?
Some of 5524 Shiver Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5524 Shiver Road currently offering any rent specials?
5524 Shiver Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5524 Shiver Road pet-friendly?
No, 5524 Shiver Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5524 Shiver Road offer parking?
Yes, 5524 Shiver Road offers parking.
Does 5524 Shiver Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5524 Shiver Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5524 Shiver Road have a pool?
No, 5524 Shiver Road does not have a pool.
Does 5524 Shiver Road have accessible units?
No, 5524 Shiver Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5524 Shiver Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5524 Shiver Road has units with dishwashers.

