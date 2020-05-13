All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:56 PM

5505 Ventura Street

5505 Ventura Street · No Longer Available
Location

5505 Ventura Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Vineyards At Heritage

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
4 beds 3 baths 2,543 sqft Brand new for most part of the house . Spacious family home on cul-de-sac lot in Vinyards at Heritage. Sought after Keller ISD! Remodeled in August 2017: Professionally painted interior, upgraded Shaw carpeting, plank ceramic tiles and all new SS kitchen appliances! Water-proof engineered flooring installed in all open living areas. Updated lighting and fixtures throughout entire house. 2 inch blinds throughout. Brand new roof and back door installed Aug 2017! Close to Highway 35, Alliance gate, 114 and 337. Good rated schools. close to the park .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Ventura Street have any available units?
5505 Ventura Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5505 Ventura Street have?
Some of 5505 Ventura Street's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 Ventura Street currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Ventura Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Ventura Street pet-friendly?
No, 5505 Ventura Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5505 Ventura Street offer parking?
No, 5505 Ventura Street does not offer parking.
Does 5505 Ventura Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5505 Ventura Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Ventura Street have a pool?
No, 5505 Ventura Street does not have a pool.
Does 5505 Ventura Street have accessible units?
No, 5505 Ventura Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Ventura Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5505 Ventura Street does not have units with dishwashers.

