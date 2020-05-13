5505 Ventura Street

Amenities

4 beds 3 baths 2,543 sqft Brand new for most part of the house . Spacious family home on cul-de-sac lot in Vinyards at Heritage. Sought after Keller ISD! Remodeled in August 2017: Professionally painted interior, upgraded Shaw carpeting, plank ceramic tiles and all new SS kitchen appliances! Water-proof engineered flooring installed in all open living areas. Updated lighting and fixtures throughout entire house. 2 inch blinds throughout. Brand new roof and back door installed Aug 2017! Close to Highway 35, Alliance gate, 114 and 337. Good rated schools. close to the park .