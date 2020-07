Amenities

UPDATED 2 bedroom, 1 bath lease with 2 living areas plus dining. Large rooms with plenty of storage space. House has recently been painted inside and out with luxury vinyl plank installed. Refrigerator is included in lease. All information to be verified by tenant or tenant's agent before move-in. $40 Non-refundable application fee required for anyone over 18 years old.