5433 Scotts Valley St
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:40 PM

5433 Scotts Valley St

5433 Scotts Valley Street · No Longer Available
Location

5433 Scotts Valley Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/95b0da60d3 ----
Nicely updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath home with fresh paint, carpet, walk-in pantry, full utility room, double sinks in master bath.To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935 and follow instructions. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5433 Scotts Valley St have any available units?
5433 Scotts Valley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5433 Scotts Valley St have?
Some of 5433 Scotts Valley St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5433 Scotts Valley St currently offering any rent specials?
5433 Scotts Valley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5433 Scotts Valley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5433 Scotts Valley St is pet friendly.
Does 5433 Scotts Valley St offer parking?
No, 5433 Scotts Valley St does not offer parking.
Does 5433 Scotts Valley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5433 Scotts Valley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5433 Scotts Valley St have a pool?
No, 5433 Scotts Valley St does not have a pool.
Does 5433 Scotts Valley St have accessible units?
No, 5433 Scotts Valley St does not have accessible units.
Does 5433 Scotts Valley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5433 Scotts Valley St does not have units with dishwashers.

