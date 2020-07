Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Very charming and beautiful home located in the wonderful Burton Hill Trinity Trails Neighborhood. 1,278 square foot home that is updated with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and covered porch. Has a large, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is wood, tile, and carpet flooring throughout home.

Located close to the Upper West Fork Trinity Trails. The Neighborhood Association is very active at organizing activities to keep the neighborhood engaged, connected, and having fun.