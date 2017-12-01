All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

5428 Durham Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bed 2 bath home conveniently located near Fort Worth’s New River District! Located in sought after Burton Hills Elementary school district. Home features energy efficient windows throughout and hardwood floors in all bedrooms and living space. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, vinyl flooring and granite counter tops. Storage building in back yard. Stackable washer and dryer are included. Lawn maintenance also included. Bathrooms are in process of being updated. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5428 Durham Avenue have any available units?
5428 Durham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5428 Durham Avenue have?
Some of 5428 Durham Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5428 Durham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5428 Durham Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5428 Durham Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5428 Durham Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5428 Durham Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5428 Durham Avenue offers parking.
Does 5428 Durham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5428 Durham Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5428 Durham Avenue have a pool?
No, 5428 Durham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5428 Durham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5428 Durham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5428 Durham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5428 Durham Avenue has units with dishwashers.

