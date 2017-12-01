5428 Durham Avenue

Amenities

3 bed 2 bath home conveniently located near Fort Worth’s New River District! Located in sought after Burton Hills Elementary school district. Home features energy efficient windows throughout and hardwood floors in all bedrooms and living space. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, vinyl flooring and granite counter tops. Storage building in back yard. Stackable washer and dryer are included. Lawn maintenance also included. Bathrooms are in process of being updated. Pets considered on a case by case basis.