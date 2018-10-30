5417 Threshing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room

This gorgeous Twin Mills home features 5 bedroom with two master suites, 3.1 bathrooms and large media room. Upgraded fixtures, granite counters, wood floors and floor to ceiling windows make this home stand out from the rest. Twin Mills features private walking trails, a community pool, playground and feeds to the best EMSISD schools. It also is only minutes away from International Leadership of TX Charter schools. Located less than 30 minutes from Lockheed and only 10 minutes from Eagle Mountain Lake Park, you'll never be far from work and leisure. Come by today and take a look at the place you would like to call home.