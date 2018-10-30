All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5417 Threshing Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5417 Threshing Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:27 AM

5417 Threshing Drive

5417 Threshing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5417 Threshing Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Twin Mills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
This gorgeous Twin Mills home features 5 bedroom with two master suites, 3.1 bathrooms and large media room. Upgraded fixtures, granite counters, wood floors and floor to ceiling windows make this home stand out from the rest. Twin Mills features private walking trails, a community pool, playground and feeds to the best EMSISD schools. It also is only minutes away from International Leadership of TX Charter schools. Located less than 30 minutes from Lockheed and only 10 minutes from Eagle Mountain Lake Park, you'll never be far from work and leisure. Come by today and take a look at the place you would like to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5417 Threshing Drive have any available units?
5417 Threshing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5417 Threshing Drive have?
Some of 5417 Threshing Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5417 Threshing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5417 Threshing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5417 Threshing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5417 Threshing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5417 Threshing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5417 Threshing Drive offers parking.
Does 5417 Threshing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5417 Threshing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5417 Threshing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5417 Threshing Drive has a pool.
Does 5417 Threshing Drive have accessible units?
No, 5417 Threshing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5417 Threshing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5417 Threshing Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University