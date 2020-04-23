5416 Pecan Creek Circle

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath has amazing views. Easy access to catch and release fishing. The master suite is down with large walk in closets, separate tub and shower. Hard surface flooring in main areas downstairs. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit and strong application. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1750.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.