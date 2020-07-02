All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5409 Wales Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5409 Wales Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5409 Wales Ave.

5409 Wales Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5409 Wales Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice single story home in Wedgwood - Single story home in Wedgwood Area. This home features wood looking plank flooring in the living areas and carpet in the 3 bedrooms. It has a 1 1/2 bath and 2 car garage with extra storage. There is one large living area and dining area. The home is both gas and electric. Very large back fenced yard and good sized covered patio. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent to qualify. Ft. Worth ISD

(RLNE4615208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5409 Wales Ave. have any available units?
5409 Wales Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5409 Wales Ave. have?
Some of 5409 Wales Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5409 Wales Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5409 Wales Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5409 Wales Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5409 Wales Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5409 Wales Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5409 Wales Ave. offers parking.
Does 5409 Wales Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5409 Wales Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5409 Wales Ave. have a pool?
No, 5409 Wales Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5409 Wales Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5409 Wales Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5409 Wales Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5409 Wales Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Trinity Residences
1800 Rogers Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Sixty25 at Ridgelea Hills
6025 Milburn St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University