Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:47 PM

5327 Wendel Drive

5327 Wendel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5327 Wendel Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Water Included in Rent! - Beautifully Remodeled 2 story Duplex in Ft Worth ISD! Unit 5327! Cute gated entrance to walk way! This half duplex unit features 2 master suites that are both upstairs. NO CARPET! Open and bright floor plan and beautiful kitchen with tile backsplash! Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. ALL ELECTRIC! Perfect space for entertaining and enjoying your time in Fort Worth! Only 20 minutes to the stockyards! Schedule your showing today! Water included in rent!

(RLNE5345505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5327 Wendel Drive have any available units?
5327 Wendel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5327 Wendel Drive have?
Some of 5327 Wendel Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5327 Wendel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5327 Wendel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5327 Wendel Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5327 Wendel Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5327 Wendel Drive offer parking?
No, 5327 Wendel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5327 Wendel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5327 Wendel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5327 Wendel Drive have a pool?
No, 5327 Wendel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5327 Wendel Drive have accessible units?
No, 5327 Wendel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5327 Wendel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5327 Wendel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

