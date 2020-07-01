5327 Wendel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Water Included in Rent! - Beautifully Remodeled 2 story Duplex in Ft Worth ISD! Unit 5327! Cute gated entrance to walk way! This half duplex unit features 2 master suites that are both upstairs. NO CARPET! Open and bright floor plan and beautiful kitchen with tile backsplash! Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. ALL ELECTRIC! Perfect space for entertaining and enjoying your time in Fort Worth! Only 20 minutes to the stockyards! Schedule your showing today! Water included in rent!



(RLNE5345505)