Amenities

patio / balcony new construction recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Spacious home in the Wedgwood with updated low-maintenance, vinyl plank flooring. Conveniently located near Trail Lake and I-20 W for easy commutes to work and anywhere you want to be in Fort Worth. Within walking distance to local shopping and near Hulen Mall. This home boasts a huge backyard and nice wood deck on the side, great for entertaining and relaxing. Call today for a tour.