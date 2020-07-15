5309 Collinwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

First Class Home in 76107 is now for lease! - Stunning home with all of the bells and whistles. Three bedrooms, two baths with plenty of room to entertain. Wood floors and ceramic tile throughout home. Built ins galore and walk in closets are perfect for any shopaholic! Gourmet kitchen will transform any cook into a chef. Master bedroom is located on the opposite side of house for extra privacy. Rear gated entrance and private out door entertaining area. Don't miss out on this charmer!



(RLNE2123441)