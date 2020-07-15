All apartments in Fort Worth
5309 Collinwood Avenue

5309 Collinwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5309 Collinwood Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
West Beyer

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
First Class Home in 76107 is now for lease! - Stunning home with all of the bells and whistles. Three bedrooms, two baths with plenty of room to entertain. Wood floors and ceramic tile throughout home. Built ins galore and walk in closets are perfect for any shopaholic! Gourmet kitchen will transform any cook into a chef. Master bedroom is located on the opposite side of house for extra privacy. Rear gated entrance and private out door entertaining area. Don't miss out on this charmer!

(RLNE2123441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Collinwood Avenue have any available units?
5309 Collinwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5309 Collinwood Avenue have?
Some of 5309 Collinwood Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 Collinwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Collinwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Collinwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5309 Collinwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5309 Collinwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 5309 Collinwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5309 Collinwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 Collinwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Collinwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5309 Collinwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5309 Collinwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5309 Collinwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Collinwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5309 Collinwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
