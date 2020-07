Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, updated flooring including wood vinyl in the wet areas and carpet throughout, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet space and fridge, living room with corner fireplace, master downstairs with walk-in closet, baths with dual sinks, spacious rooms upstairs, large backyard. All Information and Room Sizes should be verified by tenant.