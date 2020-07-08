All apartments in Fort Worth
5249 Cornerwood Drive

Location

5249 Cornerwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Elegant ONE story home with 3 car garage in prestigious Hillside subdivision of Villages Of Woodland Springs & exemplary Keller ISD. Nestled on quiet cul-de-sac! Beautiful high end finishes throughout: faux finishes, hand troweled, glazed walls, hand scraped hardwoods & earth tone ceramic tile. Gourmet kitchen features granite, Large island, double ovens & custom cabinetry. Split bed floor plan with separate office. Spacious master retreat with jetted tub. Large backyard with fireplace & outdoor covered living area with mature oak trees. Deposit can be divided in equal installments during the first 3 months of lease. Pets allowed:$300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, plus an additional cost of $10 month per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5249 Cornerwood Drive have any available units?
5249 Cornerwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5249 Cornerwood Drive have?
Some of 5249 Cornerwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5249 Cornerwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5249 Cornerwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5249 Cornerwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5249 Cornerwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5249 Cornerwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5249 Cornerwood Drive offers parking.
Does 5249 Cornerwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5249 Cornerwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5249 Cornerwood Drive have a pool?
No, 5249 Cornerwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5249 Cornerwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 5249 Cornerwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5249 Cornerwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5249 Cornerwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

