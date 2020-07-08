5249 Cornerwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Elegant ONE story home with 3 car garage in prestigious Hillside subdivision of Villages Of Woodland Springs & exemplary Keller ISD. Nestled on quiet cul-de-sac! Beautiful high end finishes throughout: faux finishes, hand troweled, glazed walls, hand scraped hardwoods & earth tone ceramic tile. Gourmet kitchen features granite, Large island, double ovens & custom cabinetry. Split bed floor plan with separate office. Spacious master retreat with jetted tub. Large backyard with fireplace & outdoor covered living area with mature oak trees. Deposit can be divided in equal installments during the first 3 months of lease. Pets allowed:$300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, plus an additional cost of $10 month per pet.