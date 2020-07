Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Ready for immediate move in! This home has luxury written all over it. Spacious kitchen for entertaining, two living areas, a fireplace, mudroom and ample storage throughout. Master bedroom is right off the main living area, away from the other bedrooms. Master closet has built-in custom shelving. Situated in a desirable neighborhood with easy access to shopping and Chisholm Trail. section 8 welcome