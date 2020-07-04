All apartments in Fort Worth
5212 Blue Quartz Road
Last updated January 21 2020 at 9:09 PM

5212 Blue Quartz Road

5212 Blue Quartz Road · No Longer Available
Location

5212 Blue Quartz Road, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Large 2 story home with over 3,300 square feet. Spacious family room with fireplace. Updated chefs kitchen with stylish marble countertops and ample cabinet space. All bedrooms are upstairs with an oversized master suite and lovely garden tub. Easy access to Fort Worth! Pet-friendly property. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5212 Blue Quartz Road have any available units?
5212 Blue Quartz Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5212 Blue Quartz Road have?
Some of 5212 Blue Quartz Road's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5212 Blue Quartz Road currently offering any rent specials?
5212 Blue Quartz Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5212 Blue Quartz Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5212 Blue Quartz Road is pet friendly.
Does 5212 Blue Quartz Road offer parking?
No, 5212 Blue Quartz Road does not offer parking.
Does 5212 Blue Quartz Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5212 Blue Quartz Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5212 Blue Quartz Road have a pool?
No, 5212 Blue Quartz Road does not have a pool.
Does 5212 Blue Quartz Road have accessible units?
No, 5212 Blue Quartz Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5212 Blue Quartz Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5212 Blue Quartz Road does not have units with dishwashers.

