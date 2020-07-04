5212 Blue Quartz Road

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated fireplace bathtub

Large 2 story home with over 3,300 square feet. Spacious family room with fireplace. Updated chefs kitchen with stylish marble countertops and ample cabinet space. All bedrooms are upstairs with an oversized master suite and lovely garden tub. Easy access to Fort Worth! Pet-friendly property. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

