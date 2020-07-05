All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:33 PM

5208 Prestwick Drive

5208 Prestwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5208 Prestwick Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-4 bedroom, 2 baths in Marine Creek Estates. Split bedroom arrangement and all bedrooms are nice size. Fireplace in living, plenty of counter space in kitchen, Neutral throughout. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit and strong application. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE READY FOR SHOWINGS AFTER MAKE READY WORK IS COMPLETE. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL ALL WORK IS DONE AND HOME IS MOVE IN READY.
No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1595.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5208 Prestwick Drive have any available units?
5208 Prestwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5208 Prestwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5208 Prestwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5208 Prestwick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5208 Prestwick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5208 Prestwick Drive offer parking?
No, 5208 Prestwick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5208 Prestwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5208 Prestwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5208 Prestwick Drive have a pool?
No, 5208 Prestwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5208 Prestwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 5208 Prestwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5208 Prestwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5208 Prestwick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5208 Prestwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5208 Prestwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

