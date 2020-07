Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous home with open floor plan. Large kitchen with granite island open to living area. Upgraded hardwood floors in living, stone tiles in kitchen, entry, and traffic areas; master bath has 2 separate vanities, garden tub, walk around shower. Covered back patio. Front entrance has nice atrium. Bonus room would be perfect game room, media room or home office. Community park and and walking trails. Includes stainless steel refrigerator and washer and dryer.