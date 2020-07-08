Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5201 Wosley Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5201 Wosley Drive
5201 Wosley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5201 Wosley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5201 Wosley Drive have any available units?
5201 Wosley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 5201 Wosley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Wosley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Wosley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5201 Wosley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 5201 Wosley Drive offer parking?
No, 5201 Wosley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5201 Wosley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Wosley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Wosley Drive have a pool?
No, 5201 Wosley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5201 Wosley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5201 Wosley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Wosley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 Wosley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5201 Wosley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5201 Wosley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
