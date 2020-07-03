5201 Copper Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 4 bed, 3 bath, 2909 sq. ft. 2 story home in Fort Worth, TX! Located in sought after Villages of Woodland Springs! Spacious floor plan. Beautiful open island kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Master suite and guest room downstairs. Game room and remaining bedrooms upstairs. Corner lot with an extended patio and deck, across from the tree-lined park and pool! Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.