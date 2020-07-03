All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5201 Copper Creek Drive

5201 Copper Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5201 Copper Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 4 bed, 3 bath, 2909 sq. ft. 2 story home in Fort Worth, TX! Located in sought after Villages of Woodland Springs! Spacious floor plan. Beautiful open island kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Master suite and guest room downstairs. Game room and remaining bedrooms upstairs. Corner lot with an extended patio and deck, across from the tree-lined park and pool! Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Copper Creek Drive have any available units?
5201 Copper Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 Copper Creek Drive have?
Some of 5201 Copper Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 Copper Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Copper Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Copper Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5201 Copper Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5201 Copper Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 5201 Copper Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5201 Copper Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Copper Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Copper Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5201 Copper Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 5201 Copper Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5201 Copper Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Copper Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5201 Copper Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

