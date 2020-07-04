All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:32 PM

5171 Velma Street

5171 Velma Street · No Longer Available
Location

5171 Velma Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Stop Six Sunrise

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
key fob access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; exterior shutters; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; 30in flat panel kitchen cabinets; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range; energy-efficient dishwasher; marble countertops in all baths.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5171 Velma Street have any available units?
5171 Velma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5171 Velma Street have?
Some of 5171 Velma Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5171 Velma Street currently offering any rent specials?
5171 Velma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5171 Velma Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5171 Velma Street is pet friendly.
Does 5171 Velma Street offer parking?
No, 5171 Velma Street does not offer parking.
Does 5171 Velma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5171 Velma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5171 Velma Street have a pool?
No, 5171 Velma Street does not have a pool.
Does 5171 Velma Street have accessible units?
No, 5171 Velma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5171 Velma Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5171 Velma Street has units with dishwashers.

