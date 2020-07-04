All apartments in Fort Worth
517 Vidalia Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

517 Vidalia Court

517 Vidalia Court · No Longer Available
Location

517 Vidalia Court, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Emerald Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
4 Bedrooms. Northwest ISD. Stone & brick landscaped yard. Front covered porch and Covered Back Patio. Open floor plan. High Ceilings. WBFP, All wet areas Tiled. Kitchen with lots of cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms with ceiling fans and blinds. Split bedrooms layout. Master Bath with Double sink, Garden tub, Separate Shower. Fourth bedroom could also be used as a study. Backyard Covered Patio. Great for entertaining. Epoxy Garage Floors. Amenities included Pool, Club House, Jogging Path, Bike Path, Playground. Blks from Hwy 287 (81), Mins from I35

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Vidalia Court have any available units?
517 Vidalia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Vidalia Court have?
Some of 517 Vidalia Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Vidalia Court currently offering any rent specials?
517 Vidalia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Vidalia Court pet-friendly?
No, 517 Vidalia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 517 Vidalia Court offer parking?
Yes, 517 Vidalia Court offers parking.
Does 517 Vidalia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Vidalia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Vidalia Court have a pool?
Yes, 517 Vidalia Court has a pool.
Does 517 Vidalia Court have accessible units?
No, 517 Vidalia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Vidalia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Vidalia Court has units with dishwashers.

