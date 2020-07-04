517 Vidalia Court

Amenities

4 Bedrooms. Northwest ISD. Stone & brick landscaped yard. Front covered porch and Covered Back Patio. Open floor plan. High Ceilings. WBFP, All wet areas Tiled. Kitchen with lots of cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Bedrooms with ceiling fans and blinds. Split bedrooms layout. Master Bath with Double sink, Garden tub, Separate Shower. Fourth bedroom could also be used as a study. Backyard Covered Patio. Great for entertaining. Epoxy Garage Floors. Amenities included Pool, Club House, Jogging Path, Bike Path, Playground. Blks from Hwy 287 (81), Mins from I35