All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 512 Prairie Gulch Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
512 Prairie Gulch Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

512 Prairie Gulch Drive

512 Prairie Gulch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

512 Prairie Gulch Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4 bedroom home with 2 living and 2 dining areas. This is perfect for a large family and located in a great neighborhood with community pool. This property is in an excellent location which makes for an easy commute to work. No Smoking and No Pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Prairie Gulch Drive have any available units?
512 Prairie Gulch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Prairie Gulch Drive have?
Some of 512 Prairie Gulch Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Prairie Gulch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
512 Prairie Gulch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Prairie Gulch Drive pet-friendly?
No, 512 Prairie Gulch Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 512 Prairie Gulch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 512 Prairie Gulch Drive offers parking.
Does 512 Prairie Gulch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Prairie Gulch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Prairie Gulch Drive have a pool?
Yes, 512 Prairie Gulch Drive has a pool.
Does 512 Prairie Gulch Drive have accessible units?
No, 512 Prairie Gulch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Prairie Gulch Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Prairie Gulch Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Marine Park Apartments
3144 NW 33rd St
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Henderson
1000 Henderson St.
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University