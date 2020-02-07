All apartments in Fort Worth
5048 Whisper Drive

5048 Whisper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5048 Whisper Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
media room
Looking for a beautiful home to lease? You've found the place. This two story home has 5 bedrooms, study, game room and a media room. Has lot of room for entertaining and a beautiful back yard for evening talks. This home has a covered front porch and covered back patio with a ceiling fan to keep you cool on those warm days. Don't miss out the opportunity to live in this home and fun neighborhood. There is also a walking trail on the street parallel to the home for morning walks with a beautiful view of the pond!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5048 Whisper Drive have any available units?
5048 Whisper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5048 Whisper Drive have?
Some of 5048 Whisper Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5048 Whisper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5048 Whisper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5048 Whisper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5048 Whisper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5048 Whisper Drive offer parking?
No, 5048 Whisper Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5048 Whisper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5048 Whisper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5048 Whisper Drive have a pool?
No, 5048 Whisper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5048 Whisper Drive have accessible units?
No, 5048 Whisper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5048 Whisper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5048 Whisper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

