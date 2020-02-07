5048 Whisper Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room media room

Looking for a beautiful home to lease? You've found the place. This two story home has 5 bedrooms, study, game room and a media room. Has lot of room for entertaining and a beautiful back yard for evening talks. This home has a covered front porch and covered back patio with a ceiling fan to keep you cool on those warm days. Don't miss out the opportunity to live in this home and fun neighborhood. There is also a walking trail on the street parallel to the home for morning walks with a beautiful view of the pond!