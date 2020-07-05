All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

5033 Caraway Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Twin Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
With vaulted ceilings, new wood like plank flooring in all living areas, new upgraded carpeting and all bedrooms, and custom two tone paint, this 3/2/2 is in pristine condition and ready for move in now! This property boasts an open floor plan with 2 living and 2 dining areas. The eat in kitchen with black appliances is open to the second living area, creating a perfect space for entertaining. Large master bathroom features double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower Located in highly sought after Twin Mills subdivision. The subdivision features a community pool, jogging/biking trails, and a playground!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5033 Caraway Drive have any available units?
5033 Caraway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5033 Caraway Drive have?
Some of 5033 Caraway Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5033 Caraway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5033 Caraway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5033 Caraway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5033 Caraway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5033 Caraway Drive offer parking?
No, 5033 Caraway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5033 Caraway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5033 Caraway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5033 Caraway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5033 Caraway Drive has a pool.
Does 5033 Caraway Drive have accessible units?
No, 5033 Caraway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5033 Caraway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5033 Caraway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

