5033 Caraway Drive

Amenities
With vaulted ceilings, new wood like plank flooring in all living areas, new upgraded carpeting and all bedrooms, and custom two tone paint, this 3/2/2 is in pristine condition and ready for move in now! This property boasts an open floor plan with 2 living and 2 dining areas. The eat in kitchen with black appliances is open to the second living area, creating a perfect space for entertaining. Large master bathroom features double sinks, garden tub, and separate shower Located in highly sought after Twin Mills subdivision. The subdivision features a community pool, jogging/biking trails, and a playground!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.