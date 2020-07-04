All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 9 2019 at 6:10 AM

5032 Holliday Drive

5032 Holliday Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5032 Holliday Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
playground
pool
This beautiful 2 story clean home located in the award winning Heritage subdivision features 4 Bedrooms 2 and a half bath. There are 2 living rooms , beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with lots of counter top space .Laundry room with plenty of storage . Master bedroom downstairs with huge walk in closet. There is a covered patio going out from the living room as well as the master bedroom. Plantation style white picket fence. Master study down. Large game room upstairs with three bedrooms , two bedroom have balconies .
Walking distance to the clubhouse which has a pool and playgrounds .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 Holliday Drive have any available units?
5032 Holliday Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5032 Holliday Drive have?
Some of 5032 Holliday Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5032 Holliday Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Holliday Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Holliday Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5032 Holliday Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5032 Holliday Drive offer parking?
No, 5032 Holliday Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5032 Holliday Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 Holliday Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Holliday Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5032 Holliday Drive has a pool.
Does 5032 Holliday Drive have accessible units?
No, 5032 Holliday Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Holliday Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5032 Holliday Drive has units with dishwashers.

