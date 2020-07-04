5032 Holliday Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room on-site laundry playground pool

This beautiful 2 story clean home located in the award winning Heritage subdivision features 4 Bedrooms 2 and a half bath. There are 2 living rooms , beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with lots of counter top space .Laundry room with plenty of storage . Master bedroom downstairs with huge walk in closet. There is a covered patio going out from the living room as well as the master bedroom. Plantation style white picket fence. Master study down. Large game room upstairs with three bedrooms , two bedroom have balconies .

Walking distance to the clubhouse which has a pool and playgrounds .