5029 Byers Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Beautifully remodeled home in Arlington Heights is close to downtown with fresh updates and smart home features. This 4 bed, 2 bath home includes an open floor plan, restored original hardwood floors, brand new custom cabinets, quartz countertops and beautiful tilework. Smart home features include a Nest thermostat, smart lock and wi-fi enabled smart lights. 2019 updates include: New HVAC unit, electrical wiring and electric panel box, new water and sewer lines, energy efficient windows, new roof and roof decking with radiant barrier and a lifetime warranty foundation repair. Come see this one today!