5029 Byers Avenue
Last updated March 26 2020 at 11:36 PM

5029 Byers Avenue

5029 Byers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5029 Byers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestline Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautifully remodeled home in Arlington Heights is close to downtown with fresh updates and smart home features. This 4 bed, 2 bath home includes an open floor plan, restored original hardwood floors, brand new custom cabinets, quartz countertops and beautiful tilework. Smart home features include a Nest thermostat, smart lock and wi-fi enabled smart lights. 2019 updates include: New HVAC unit, electrical wiring and electric panel box, new water and sewer lines, energy efficient windows, new roof and roof decking with radiant barrier and a lifetime warranty foundation repair. Come see this one today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5029 Byers Avenue have any available units?
5029 Byers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5029 Byers Avenue have?
Some of 5029 Byers Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5029 Byers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5029 Byers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5029 Byers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5029 Byers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5029 Byers Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5029 Byers Avenue offers parking.
Does 5029 Byers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5029 Byers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5029 Byers Avenue have a pool?
No, 5029 Byers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5029 Byers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5029 Byers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5029 Byers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5029 Byers Avenue has units with dishwashers.

