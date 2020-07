Amenities

on-site laundry garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

"Fort Worth Homes for Rent" - 3/2/2 with split bedrooms. Kitchen, Dining and Living room are open with a high bar to separate. The master bathroom has separate shower and bath tub. The laundry room is connected to the garage and is very large. House is rear the end of the street on a cul-de-sac.



(RLNE4214799)