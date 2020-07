Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful and spacious home is located in Keller area, zoned to the The Great Keller ISD. Beautiful Kitchen opening to the Large backyard is perfect for your family entertainment. Spacious Master Bedroom and good size bedrooms on the 2nd floor, Fire place in the family room. Located in the hustle bustle area, close to restaurants and shops for all your needs. This house won't last long. Apply today!!!