5008 Spoon Drift Drive

SPACIOUS, CLEAN 4 bedroom home for lease in EMSISD! Open concept with breakfast area opening to large living area, with separate formal dining room attached. Kitchen has a gas range and the refrigerator is included! Bedrooms are split for privacy. Large master bedroom and bath features double vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and spacious walk-in closet. Welcome home! Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Tenant to verify school & sq footage info.