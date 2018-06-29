5004 Raymond Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, crown molding, beautiful wood vinyl floors, 2 living areas, a formal dining and family room with a fireplace. The eat in kitchen has ample cabinets, granite-look counters, and new white appliances including a fridge. Upstairs boasts a big game or media room, 2 bedrooms, and a full bath. Spacious master bedroom with a garden tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Pool sized backyard with a privacy fence. Room sizes should be verified by tenant.