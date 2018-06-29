All apartments in Fort Worth
5004 Raymond Drive
5004 Raymond Drive

5004 Raymond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5004 Raymond Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Tarrant Park Vista

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, crown molding, beautiful wood vinyl floors, 2 living areas, a formal dining and family room with a fireplace. The eat in kitchen has ample cabinets, granite-look counters, and new white appliances including a fridge. Upstairs boasts a big game or media room, 2 bedrooms, and a full bath. Spacious master bedroom with a garden tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Pool sized backyard with a privacy fence. Room sizes should be verified by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Raymond Drive have any available units?
5004 Raymond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5004 Raymond Drive have?
Some of 5004 Raymond Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5004 Raymond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Raymond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Raymond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5004 Raymond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5004 Raymond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5004 Raymond Drive offers parking.
Does 5004 Raymond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Raymond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Raymond Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5004 Raymond Drive has a pool.
Does 5004 Raymond Drive have accessible units?
No, 5004 Raymond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Raymond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5004 Raymond Drive has units with dishwashers.

