All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4962 Marina Del Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4962 Marina Del Rd
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:00 PM

4962 Marina Del Rd

4962 Marina Del Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4962 Marina Del Road, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=kZCRiSPpQy&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4962 Marina Del Rd have any available units?
4962 Marina Del Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4962 Marina Del Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4962 Marina Del Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4962 Marina Del Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4962 Marina Del Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4962 Marina Del Rd offer parking?
No, 4962 Marina Del Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4962 Marina Del Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4962 Marina Del Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4962 Marina Del Rd have a pool?
No, 4962 Marina Del Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4962 Marina Del Rd have accessible units?
No, 4962 Marina Del Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4962 Marina Del Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4962 Marina Del Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4962 Marina Del Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4962 Marina Del Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University