4945 Thorn Hollow Drive
4945 Thorn Hollow Drive

4945 Thorn Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4945 Thorn Hollow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fantastic 4 bedroom home in Keller ISD. Spacious home offers 3 living areas! Great kitchen with good counter and cabinet storage, electric cooking and built-in microwave. Oversized pantry and utility room. Nice additional storage throughout the home. All bedrooms up. Master bath features separate garden tub, shower, great closet. Garage has additional workspace area. Blinds throughout, sprinkler system and nice yard for children and pets. Owner is a Real Estate broker in Texas. New flooring and paint to be completed by May 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4945 Thorn Hollow Drive have any available units?
4945 Thorn Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4945 Thorn Hollow Drive have?
Some of 4945 Thorn Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4945 Thorn Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4945 Thorn Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4945 Thorn Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4945 Thorn Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4945 Thorn Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4945 Thorn Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 4945 Thorn Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4945 Thorn Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4945 Thorn Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 4945 Thorn Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4945 Thorn Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4945 Thorn Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4945 Thorn Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4945 Thorn Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

