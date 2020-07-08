4945 Thorn Hollow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fantastic 4 bedroom home in Keller ISD. Spacious home offers 3 living areas! Great kitchen with good counter and cabinet storage, electric cooking and built-in microwave. Oversized pantry and utility room. Nice additional storage throughout the home. All bedrooms up. Master bath features separate garden tub, shower, great closet. Garage has additional workspace area. Blinds throughout, sprinkler system and nice yard for children and pets. Owner is a Real Estate broker in Texas. New flooring and paint to be completed by May 1st