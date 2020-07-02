4939 Sunset Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This stunning 4/2/2 located in the highly desirable Stone Meadow neighborhood which includes access to a community pool and playground. The home has been updated with modernized plank flooring in all living areas, upgraded carpeting in 3 bedrooms and custom two tone paint throughout. The open concept floor plan highlights the gorgeous kitchen with an oversized skylight which has been updated with granite countertops and beautiful white cabinets. The living room is open to the kitchen creating the perfect entertaining space. With a split floor plan, the master bedroom is opposite the secondary bedrooms. The in suite master bath is complete with a dual vanity, walk in shower, and soaking tub. Unfortunately, this home does not accept pets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.