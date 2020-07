Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven Property Amenities parking playground pool

Fabulous single story house in KELLER ISD!!! It has 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths where the Master bedroom has separate walk in shower and jetted tub. Kitchen is spacious with natural stone and Granite Island. House has hardwood floors at the entrance where the kitchen, breakfast area, bathrooms have ceramic tiles and carpets in bedrooms. The house has child safe well kept backyard. Access for the community pool, jogging trail and playground which is in walking distance from the house.