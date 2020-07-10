All apartments in Fort Worth
4917 Water Ridge Lane

Location

4917 Water Ridge Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Nice home with four bedrooms and two baths. This home has a great layout! Ceiling fans throughout. Master has walk in closet. Plenty of closet space all through the house. New carpet. Large backyard. Come and see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 Water Ridge Lane have any available units?
4917 Water Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4917 Water Ridge Lane have?
Some of 4917 Water Ridge Lane's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 Water Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4917 Water Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 Water Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4917 Water Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4917 Water Ridge Lane offer parking?
No, 4917 Water Ridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4917 Water Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 Water Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 Water Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 4917 Water Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4917 Water Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 4917 Water Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 Water Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4917 Water Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

