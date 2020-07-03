4917 Diamond Trace Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

The home feeds to the popular elementary in Keller, Lonestar. Don't miss this opportunity. This home boasts 2 large living rooms and formal dining, large kitchen with an expansive island overlooking the living room; great for entertaining guests. Right off the breakfast area, you step out onto the spacious covered patio overlooking the large backyard. The master suite, 18x18, features dual vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and a huge walk-in closet. Upstairs, there is an additional living space, great for a quiet reading or study area. Additional bedrooms all feature walk-in closets. Hurry in - this one won't last long!!