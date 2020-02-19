4901 Lemon Grove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Perfect one level home built in 2014. Within minutes of Lake Worth and Eagle Mountain Lake! Split floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and office, which could be used as a 4th bedroom. Open floor plan for kitchen, dining and living rooms. Kitchen offers granite countertops, tile floors, pantry, black appliances and large breakfast bar. Master bedroom suite boasts garden tub, separate shower, tile floors, large vanity and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms have box windows and shelves and bath complete the home. This home has new carpet and fresh paint. Exterior features include fenced yard and covered patio. This home won't last long!