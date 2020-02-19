All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

4901 Lemon Grove Drive

4901 Lemon Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4901 Lemon Grove Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Perfect one level home built in 2014. Within minutes of Lake Worth and Eagle Mountain Lake! Split floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and office, which could be used as a 4th bedroom. Open floor plan for kitchen, dining and living rooms. Kitchen offers granite countertops, tile floors, pantry, black appliances and large breakfast bar. Master bedroom suite boasts garden tub, separate shower, tile floors, large vanity and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms have box windows and shelves and bath complete the home. This home has new carpet and fresh paint. Exterior features include fenced yard and covered patio. This home won't last long!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 4901 Lemon Grove Drive have any available units?
4901 Lemon Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 Lemon Grove Drive have?
Some of 4901 Lemon Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 Lemon Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4901 Lemon Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 Lemon Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4901 Lemon Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4901 Lemon Grove Drive offer parking?
No, 4901 Lemon Grove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4901 Lemon Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 Lemon Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 Lemon Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 4901 Lemon Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4901 Lemon Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 4901 Lemon Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 Lemon Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4901 Lemon Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.

