4900 Waterford Dr.

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage alarm system microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3/2/2 in desirable neighborhood!! Cute cute cute! "Wood-look" tile in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Granite and a DEEP sink, Black appliances including Refrigerator, lots of decorative touches! Enjoy the fenced back yard and great neighborhood! Small workshop in garage! Corner lot, so you can enjoy more of your yard! The fence has a "doggie window" so Fido can watch the world go by! Sprinkler system. Alarm system. Great schools!



$50 App Fee per Adult 18 and Over.

$235 Admin Fee

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max



Amenities: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator