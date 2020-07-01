All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 16 2019 at 8:47 PM

4900 Waterford Dr.

4900 Waterford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4900 Waterford Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/2/2 in desirable neighborhood!! Cute cute cute! "Wood-look" tile in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Granite and a DEEP sink, Black appliances including Refrigerator, lots of decorative touches! Enjoy the fenced back yard and great neighborhood! Small workshop in garage! Corner lot, so you can enjoy more of your yard! The fence has a "doggie window" so Fido can watch the world go by! Sprinkler system. Alarm system. Great schools!

$50 App Fee per Adult 18 and Over.
$235 Admin Fee
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max

Amenities: Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4900 Waterford Dr. have any available units?
4900 Waterford Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4900 Waterford Dr. have?
Some of 4900 Waterford Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4900 Waterford Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4900 Waterford Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4900 Waterford Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4900 Waterford Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4900 Waterford Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4900 Waterford Dr. offers parking.
Does 4900 Waterford Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4900 Waterford Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4900 Waterford Dr. have a pool?
No, 4900 Waterford Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4900 Waterford Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4900 Waterford Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4900 Waterford Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4900 Waterford Dr. has units with dishwashers.

